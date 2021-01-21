Handi-Stop Three Rivers is under new ownership, but offers the same signature barbecue and other deli items, with an expanded selection of items inside the store.
Harry Singh purchased the store and restaurant from longtime owner Dave Moore. Singh is a familiar face to those who visit Van’s Country Bar-B-Q in Oakville, a restaurant he has owned since 2015. He also owns stores in Campbellton, San Antonio and Seguin.
Singh talked to Moore about purchasing the store in 2020, but another bidder had expressed interest first and had a signed contract. That deal fell through, and Singh has a second chance to buy the business at the busy corner of Highway 281 and Highway 72.
“You can’t beat the location,” Singh said. “That’s one of the things I love about this store. It’s in a great spot and we’re excited about the opportunity to serve people.”
Although Van’s, like many restaurants throughout the nation, suffered financial setbacks in 2020 because of COVID-19, Singh has been able to weather the storm and expand his business holdings.
“Last year was really bad for the restaurant line, but the convenience store line is good and held steady,” he said. “The restaurant (Van’s) probably had 40 to 50 percent of the business that it did in 2019. Hopefully this year will be better.”
Handi-Stop is a popular spot with both local customers and those traveling through, and anyone who spends much time in Three Rivers is almost certain to see someone they know on a visit to the store and deli.
The deli has an established menu that features burgers, fajitas, barbecue, chicken, salads, Philly cheesesteaks and breakfast foods, as well as desserts.
Jungle fries (featuring french fries, chopped brisket, pickles, onions, cheese and barbecue sauce) and homemade pork skins are among the more unusual menu items.
“We are not changing anything on the menu right now, but we may add a few items later,” Singh said. “We have a big kitchen back there, and that will help us to add other items.”
We are fortunate to have some employees who have been here for a long time — all the same people who have been here for years and years.”
Among those who noticed the expanded store selections was Virginia Herring, the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce director who said she was impressed by how much the store is now offering.
Singh said he is not done adding to the store’s array of products.
“I’m still working on filling the store,” he said. “We still have a few shelves that aren’t full, but hopefully they soon will be.”
Handi-Stop has also added lunch specials to the menu, with recent selections including Dorito casserole, fried catfish, chicken-fried steak and hamburger steak.
The deli is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., with breakfast items, including breakfast tacos and burritos, available until 10 a.m. The store is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“We hope people stop in and see us,” Singh said. “We are here to serve them.”
