George West residents will pay $2 more per month on their utility bills but will have more frequent bulky waste collection available at their homes.
The George West City Council approved the measure at their November meeting, which will allow those living inside the city limits to have bulky waste collection four times per year.
“Last year we had a big citywide pickup, but this year’s was unbelievable,” said Mayor Andy Garza. “It was definitely the largest one we’ve ever had in the history of George West. We ran out of room in the bins, but we didn’t turn anyone away.”
He said bulky items were stacked up in great numbers, prompting the city to make the change which will allow for the bulky collections on a quarterly basis.
“I’ve never missed one of the citywide pickups and without a doubt this was one of the largest we’ve ever had,” Garza said. “It was so big that the city had to pay Republic Services (the company which provides trash collection for George West) extra. It cost between $5,000 to $10,000 and we had to stretch it out for three or four days.”
It will be a bargain for city residents to have the more frequent bulky waste collection for just $2 more per month, Garza said.
“This collection happening every three months will be much, much better and there won’t be a limit to the number of items that people can put out for collection,” he said. “That’s a really good deal and we’re very glad to be able to offer it for our citizens.”
In other action, the council:
• Discussed amending an ordinance pertaining to a public nuisance section of the city code addressing weeds and upkeep of yards and alleys.
“As of now, the city has a right of way in front of people’s yards,” Garza said. “Some people refuse to mow their lawns up to the streets, and it is the same with taking care of alleys. Code enforcement has been having a difficult time with that.
“We want to make it clear that residents are responsible for mowing up to the street or up to the middle of the alleys.”
• Approved the purchase of equipment which will help the George West Police Department.
Using funds from an Ed Rachal Foundation grant awarded to the city, a Watchguard system has been purchased for $10,995. This will allow police camera footage to be automatically uploaded through a wireless connection and make for a smoother process.
Also through the Ed Rachal Foundation grant, the city is able to purchase seven new specialized computers and monitors for $4,939.83.
“This will be the first desktop computers purchased for the department since 2012,” Garza said. “It was really important to get that done. The police department has been working on getting that grant for quite some time.
“Fortunately, the department did a really good job getting those grants and they are really utilizing the money wisely.”
