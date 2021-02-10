Bud’s Bait & Tackle started in 2016 at a busy location on Highway 281 across from Three Rivers City Hall, and steady growth has allowed the business to move to a new location on Highway 72 across from Choke Canyon Reservoir.
Owned by Christie and Buddy Council, the new location, which formerly housed Nolan Ryan’s Waterfront Steakhouse, allows avid fishers to purchase live and frozen bait, as well as lures, fishing rods and other sporting goods in a place that’s even closer to the water.
The store also sells ammunition and is in the process of again being able to sell guns like it did at its previous location. While snacks were available at the old store, the new location is also adding Hunt Brothers Pizza, which should be available by the end of the month, as well as beer and other items. Eventually, a grill on site will serve breakfast and sandwiches for hungry outdoors enthusiasts or just those driving on Highway 72 between Three Rivers and Tilden.
“The expanded food items will be a new adventure for us,” Christie said.
Buddy Council previously worked in the oilfield business before opening the bait and tackle shop, which has been a labor of love that has grown each year.
“I had been looking to purchase something for a while, and this seemed like the perfect spot,” Buddy said. “I decided to open a place because about five years ago the crappie were running good (at Choke Canyon), and I never could get live bait. So I opened a little store in town, and we sold bait, tackle, guns and beer.
“Now, whenever I want to go fishing, I can always get bait.”
Christie said she and her husband purchased the property in the summer of 2020 and began planning their move. The store officially opened in its new spot on Dec. 26, and it has been adding items regularly.
“We never did close when we were in the middle of moving,” she said. “It’s still a work in progress. We want to offer our customers the best experience and a lot of variety. That’s important to us.”
Also helping at the store is Jessica Rocha, who has worked with the Councils for three years.
Among those who are thrilled with the store’s new location is Rick Anderson, owner of Choke Canyon Lodge next door.
While COVID-19 put a damper on many activities and brought some businesses to a halt, the demand for fishing and enjoying the outdoors remained high and even increased during the pandemic. That enthusiasm has not diminished.
“We stayed busy even with COVID concerns,” Anderson said. “People would travel between Bud’s and Choke Canyon before, and now with it being right next-door it couldn’t be better for us. We are glad to have them as neighbors.”
Edward Ferris said he is a dedicated customer and also is glad to see Bud’s across from the lake.
“This is the best bait and tackle shop around,” Ferris said. “You can get about anything you could want here. I’m here all the time.”
Anderson said was looking forward to using his newly purchased bait on bass and crappie.
Ferris said he planned to focus on catfish and crappie.
“I’m too old to fish for bass,” Ferris said, although Anderson chimed in, “No, you’re not.”
“I used to beat ’em up when I was younger, but I’d rather go after other kinds of fish these days,” Ferris said.
As for Bud’s being in a new sweet spot for anglers (fishing enthusiasts), Anderson said an already essential spot for outdoor enthusiasts just got better.
“You really can’t beat it for convenience, and for my customers, having the shop here is a very good deal.”
Live bait options include minnows and nightcrawlers, as well as goldfish and perch. Frozen bait includes cut carp, shrimp, liver and shad.
Those who land a lunker (prized fish) can also weigh their fish at Bud’s if they think they might have a record catch. The scale has been certified with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The last four-plus years in the bait, tackle, beer, ammo and food business has been a change of pace for the Councils, but something Christie said she enjoys.
“I had a hair salon in Three Rivers, but I closed it down because the store has been so busy,” she said.
Asked what her reaction was when her husband told her he wanted to open a bait and tackle shop in Three Rivers, Christie smiled.
“I’m an optimist, and it’s been fun,” she said. “I’ve also learned a lot. We’ve been blessed to keep growing. The store has gotten bigger and bigger, and I’m thankful for the people who come in. I love the customers. We get people from a lot of different areas in addition to those from around here.
“A lot of fish stories get told here, and people sometimes go out of their way to shop here. We get some people who are planning to fish in Mathis (at Lake Corpus Christi) but they come here because they like the selection and the service we provide.”
That service includes an early start. The store is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week during Central standard time but sometimes switches to a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule when the time changes, and sunrise and sunset are delayed.
