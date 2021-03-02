With 14 candidates in the running to be the next Miss Live Oak County, interest in the annual pageant is as strong as ever, providing an opportunity for local young women to showcase their talents, beauty and glamor on stage at the Live Oak County Coliseum.
The event took place on Feb. 20, and results will appear in an upcoming edition of The Progress. The night of the pageant itself was a crowning moment of achievement for the young woman selected and other members of the Miss Live Oak County Court, but the journey is far from over once the winner is named. Miss Live Oak County and members of the court will appear in the annual Live Oak County Fair Parade, which returns to George West this year. They will also play prominent roles in the annual Live Oak County Fair, helping present awards to those participating in the livestock, handicraft and food competition.
The theme of the 2021 Miss Live Oak County competition was “Moment in Time,” with contestants choosing their favorite decade, creating a presentation about it and also performing a song or dance related to it.
Contestants for 2021 include:
• Emileigh Caldwell, daughter of Alexander and Cassandra Caldwell
• Hope Carroll, daughter of Scott and Natalie Carroll
• Savannah Cuevas, daughter of Allen and Gloria Cuevas
• Sadie Desselle, daughter of Jason and Crystal Desselle
• Emma Hendricks, daughter of Robert and Karen Jack
• Allie Hinton, daughter of Anne Marie and Judy Black
• Ashley Lopez, daughter of Oscar and Rebecka Marquez and Ruben Saenz
• Jay-Lynn Morin, daughter of Joey and Cindy Morin
• Brianna Nester, daughter of Amy Valdez and Gilberto Garcia II
• Gabrielle Pena, daughter of Shane and Brandy Weathersby
• Hailey Rosas, daughter of Adrian and Kasey Rosas
• Shelby Slavinski, daughter of Patrick and Brandy Slavinski
• Leah Valverde, daughter of Anthony and Amy Valverde
• Emily Wenger, daughter of Joshua And April Guerrero
Although the girls in ninth through 12th grade who compete for the title of Miss Live Oak County take center stage, several other contestants are also honored. The photo contest winners for 2021 were:
• Beautiful baby girl: Davina Rhea Burriola
• Beautiful baby boy: Weston McCumber
• Toddler Miss: Lauren Townsend
• Toddler Mr.: Kingston Warford
• Little Miss: Riley Dobie
• Little Mr.: Easton Brosig
• Junior Miss: Kyndall Kerr
• Junior Mr.: Cason Muniz
• Preteen Miss: Lexi Stump
• Preteen Mr.: Holden Terry Top 5 Teen Finalists:
• Cora Barter
• Jenna Lee
• Mydri Moya
• Tobi Carpenter
• Brooklyn Chancellor
