Aiming High at an Olympic-sized dream

RAY POINT – Ashtin Zamzow, daughter of Goliad residents Stacy and Kalleen Zamzow and granddaughter of Arlen and Angie Zamzow of Three Rivers, has an opportunity few athletes get to experience, as she will be traveling to Eugene, Oregon to participate in the Olympic trials in June 2020.
A barbecue benefit and auction will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Ray Point Community Center to support Zamzow’s trip to the competition.
Lunch plates will cost $10, and will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the auction will begin right after lunch.
For Zamzow, the chance to compete at the Olympic trial has been a long-standing goal.
“It’s a dream come true, really,” Zamzow said. ‘This is something I have always wanted to do.”
The support she has received from people all over the state of Texas has meant so much to Zamzow and her family she said.
“It’s just so cool,” Zamzow said. “I just can’t believe it. It’s shocking, and it fills my heart with so much love and fires me up for the next competition to know I have so many people rooting for me.”
Her father, Stacy Zamzow, echoed the sentiment.
“Three Rivers is a great community, and it always has been,” Stacy said. “People that I’ve known over the years have reached out and been very helpful.”
Track and field is something that runs in the Zamzow family’s blood.
Stacy was part of the 400-meter relay team that set the Three Rivers High School record time that still stands today, beating the record previously held by a team featuring his uncle, Alton Zamzow.
Kalleen Zamzow was a standout track athlete at Yoakum High School before setting a heptathlon record at Texas A&M which stood for 18 years.
Both parents taught Ashtin the value of hard work in achieving one’s athletic aspirations.
“I knew the 400 was a way to get into college and help pay the bills to get to Texas A&M,” Stacy said. “When you run the 400, it’s a lot of mental training.
“During my senior year, I broke Uncle Alton’s record, and then ran a 47.9 at state. It was a goal of mine, because I knew that if I did it, it would give me the chance to go to college and do some of the things I wanted to do. I wanted to keep it in the family, and I’m glad we did.”
Ashtin feels her best event is the javelin throw, but knows she will have to put in work in all of her events in order to qualify for the Olympic team.
“I usually throw the javelin about 10 meters farther than everyone else,” Zamzow said. “You can never perfect any event, so the heptathlon is something you can always improve on, whether it’s one event or all of them. I know I need to work mainly on the long jump and the 800, for sure.”
Ashtin’s best time in the 100 hurdles is 13.34 seconds. Her personal record in high jump is 5 feet, 10 1/4 inches.
She has a personal record of 44-2 in the shot put. Zamzow’s personal record in the 200 is 24.23 seconds. Her personal record in long jump is 19-10.
Zamzow has a personal record of 173-9 in the javelin throw. Zamzow’s best time in the 800 is 2:17.2.
Zamzow has set her sights high for the road ahead.
“I want to place top three at the Americans to get to the Olympics.” Zamzow said. “I want to have fun and score top 10 at the Olympics. To reach the top five or top three would be incredible.”
Zamzow estimates she will need to reach a score of 6,500 points in the heptathlon to earn a bronze medal in the Olympics.Her top score is 6,222 points, which is 18th in the 2019 world rankings, and fourth out of United States competitors, a mere eight points behind the third place participant. She knows the high level of preparation it will take to reach her goal.
“It’s a lot physically, but also a lot mentally,” Zamzow said. “People don’t think about the mental side of just going out to competitions and the mental work you put in to go out in the blazing heat of South Texas.
“It’s hard. You have to make sure you eat right and get your rest, and keep improving every day. Sometimes, you have a tough day and you wonder what’s going on, so you go back to the drawing board.
“Once you can do that, and I feel like I did this year, it makes all the difference. I’m excited to see how I train this next year and how much better I get.”
Ashtin’s grandmother Angie, one of her biggest supporters, credits Ashtin’s success to her determination.
“Her love of country, family, and her boyfriend Wolf inspires her to work hard and do the best she can each and every day.”
“We just want to thank all of South Texas,” Stacy Zamzow said. “When Ashtin was up for the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year, there was a voting process, and the support from Live Oak County to Bee County to Goliad County was incredible.
“On behalf of the Zamzow family, we just want to thank everyone for helping to support her dream of going to the Olympics. It was quite a ride, and we want to thank God for the opportunity she has been given, and thank the community for their support.”