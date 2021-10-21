Buenos Dias!
The American Legion Auxiliary met in regular session a few weeks ago, and all the women present voted in favor to have Anna Lee as chairperson to have raffle tickets printed for a drawing of several items to be held at the Three Rivers American Legion at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.
This fundraiser is for expenses and to purchase a large cabinet with a lock for the kitchen area. The tickets sell for $1 or six for $5 and can be obtained at Joe’s Appliance in Three Rivers or from Carmelita Moreno, Delia Trevino, Angie Ponce, Phylis Melton, Theresa Meineke, Juanita Pena, Patricia Clifton, Linda Crawford, or me, Celia Ruiz, and from most of the other Auxiliary members.
Anna Lee visited several local businesses, and we are most grateful that they are supporting our cause by donating several monetary gift cards and items from their business in town. At our meeting, members also shared in wanting to contribute, as they too bought items that were added to the raffle.
President Carmelita Moreno is also happy to announce that we will be having a special dine-in or carry-out lunch/dinner at the American Legion on Veterans’ Day, Thursday Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. until we sell out.
Heaping plates of carne guisada with rice, beans, dessert and drink will sell for the low price of $10 per plate. What a nice way to “treat a vet to lunch” or just to get out of the kitchen and let us cook for you!
So please make plans to help our American Legion Auxiliary as we continue to help our vets, our community and our country. The American Legion can be rented out for parties, meetings, other community events and for funeral meals. We look forward on ways to help you as well.
***
It is with a sad heart that I share the news that Progress editor Jeff Osborne will no longer be with us as our wonderful person to call when we want him to attend one of our events to do a cover story for our local newspaper.
His last day as editor was Oct. 7.
So much has changed at The Progress over the years, and I have been proud to represent the community in the newspaper. It has been great working with Jeff and the other staff members of The Progress over the years.
Adios!