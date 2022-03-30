The Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador program is seeking motivated, passionate and hard-working teens to improve the lives of Texans.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension - Live Oak and McMullen Counties is searching for teens who are looking to make a difference in their health and the health of others to join the Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador program, allowing participants the opportunity to be trained in health, wellness and safety.
This program is designed for high school age youth (grades 9-12) who have a passion for health and wellness. These youth will be trained at the regional level to become youth health experts who can motivate others to make a change in their lifestyle to improve their health. More importantly, these ambassadors will assist local county extension agents with program efforts, project activities, and much more. Healthy Texas Youth Ambassadors are the boots on the ground component of peer education.
Who’s Eligible?
Youth do not have to be current 4-H members but must join 4-H for the 2022-23 year. Agents are encouraged to look beyond the 4-H program and recruit youth from local school health advisory committees, health science programs, high school culinary arts programs, home school associations, community and church groups and other youth organizations.
Eligibility requirements include:
• Applicants must be in at least the 9th grade at beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
• Submit online application by May 1, 2022 https://agrilife.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cYoOz9V9VkJlndY
• Have an interest and passion to serve others in health education which includes nutrition, physical activity, passenger safety and safe environments.
What does the program entail?
After online applications are received, these will be sent directly to the county Extension agent for them to review and select the youth they wish to serve in the program. Once youth are accepted to the program, they must fulfill the following obligations:
• Complete and report 40 hours of leadership, program efforts, or community service annually.
• Attend a Regional Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Summit in a location nearest to them.
• Attend face-to-face and online trainings
• Agree to the obligations and requirements outlined in the HTYA Handbook.
• New and returning ambassadors MUST complete a new application annually.
• Complete activities, goals and commitments with excellence.
For more detailed description of requirements and expectations, agents should review the 2022-23 Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Handbook.
What is the cost?
Currently, there is no application fee for this program; however, selected ambassadors will be required to register for the regional Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Summit. Estimated cost is $50 for returning ambassadors and $90 for new ambassadors.
Ambassadors selected will be responsible for any travel costs related to this or other trainings established by the county extension agent or regional Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Team. Actual program cost will vary from county to county and be dependent on activities and trainings offered.
Interested youth should complete the online application at: https://agrilife.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cYoOz9V9VkJlndY no later than May 1. Once online applications are received, these will be sent directly to the county Extension agent for review and selection of the youth they wish to serve in the program. Those selected, along with their agent, will be expected to attend one of the regional trainings listed in the HTYA handbook.
Contact Grace Marshall for questions grace.marshall@ag.tamu.edu or 361-449-1703.
Information provided by the Texas AgriLife Extension - Live Oak and McMullen Counties