Two bids by area contractors for seal coating and paving – each with their own strengths – have prompted the Live Oak County Commissioners Court to more closely consider options for awarding a contract – or contracts – for road work.
Live Oak County received bids from both J. Carroll Weaver of Sinton and C.K. Newberry LLC of Karnes City for seal coating and paving work. Portions of either bid had high points, leading to discussion among commissioners about whether or not the best parts of each bid could be accepted or instead whether one contractor’s bid would have to be awarded the work. County Judge Jim Huff noted that the county has done business with both companies in the past.
“If we could accept both, that would be good,” Commissioner Emilio Garza said, noting that one company provided better rates in the northern portion of the county, while the other company offered better rates in the southern part of the county.
“In the past, Newberry has been cheaper on the northern end (closest to its home location) and Weaver has been better on the southern end (nearer where it is located),” he said.
Commissioner Mitchell Williams also said he supported the possibility of splitting the work between the two contractors, pending a ruling by County Attorney Dwayne McWilliams that would allow for such action.
The commissioners court tabled a decision in order to receive feedback from McWilliams.
In other action, the county:
• Received a $6,061 reimbursement check from the Texas Association of Counties based on the performance of its health pool insurance.
• Took no action on a request by Coastal Bend Distilling of Beeville to consider naming Live Oak Vodka the official spirit of Live Oak County.
• Approved an interlocal agreement between Regional Public Defender Office Local Government Corporation and the county. Huff explained that if a defendant is charged with capital murder, specialized attorneys provide representation and “are very expensive.” As a result of the agreement, the Regional Public Defender Office would send an attorney down at a fraction of the cost, which is an annual fee of about $2,400.
“Those attorneys are excellent,” Huff said. “I look at this as insurance (against an otherwise substantial cost).”
• Hired Regina Dove of McMullen County to provide auditing services as contract labor for Live Oak County. Dove previously has assisted the county during the annual budget process. Assistant Auditor Melissa Solis is currently the ranking member of the auditor’s office.
“We more than appreciate what you do,” Huff told Solis. “You have our full support.”
