Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests from July 15 through July 21.
• Lilly Ramos-Munoz, 40, of San Antonio was arrested July 14 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Ernest Courvier, 33, of Mathis was arrested July 17 on a charge of criminal trespass of habit.
• William Hardcastle, 41, of Three Rivers was arrested July 17 on a charge of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.
• Sandra Bugarin, 26, of San Antonio was arrested July 17 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Anthony Tanguma, 32, of Three Rivers was arrested July 21 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Tanguma, 20, of Three Rivers was arrested July 21 on charges of two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Armand Moser, 20, of George West was arrested July 21 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.