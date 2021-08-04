Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office

The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests from July 15 through July 21.

• Lilly Ramos-Munoz, 40, of San Antonio was arrested July 14 on a charge of smuggling of persons.

• Ernest Courvier, 33, of Mathis was arrested July 17 on a charge of criminal trespass of habit.

• William Hardcastle, 41, of Three Rivers was arrested July 17 on a charge of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.

• Sandra Bugarin, 26, of San Antonio was arrested July 17 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. 

• Anthony Tanguma, 32, of Three Rivers was arrested July 21 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Matthew Tanguma, 20, of Three Rivers was arrested July 21 on charges of two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

• Armand Moser, 20, of George West was arrested July 21 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

 Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Recommended for you