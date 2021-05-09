Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests from April 15 through April 21.
• Wayne Davenport, 34, of Freeport was arrested April 16 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Antonio Ponce, 24, of San Antonio was arrested April 20 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Dominque J. Hernandez, 26, of Three Rivers was arrested April 15 on a charges of warrant for burglary of buildings.
• Johnny R. Barrientez, 36, of Karnes City was arrested April 15 on charges of warrant for failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, warrant for failure to appear on criminal mischief, warrant for failure to appear on criminal attempt, and warrant for failure to appear on criminal trespass.
• Virginia L. Canales, 50, of Dallas was arrested April 15 on a charge of warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.