Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office

The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made 12 arrests from July 1 through July 7.

• Daniel Martinez-Gonzalez, 29, of San Marcos was arrested July 1 on charges of smuggling of persons and evading arrest detention.

• Juliana Guzman, 28, of San Antonio was arrested July 2 on a charge of smuggling of persons.

• Dominique A. Sanchez, 25, of San Antonio was arrested July 2 on a charge of smuggling of persons.

• Xavier Silva, 19, of San Antonio was arrested July 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• David Ventura-Reyes, 38, of Arlington was arrested July 3 on  charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense and possession of a controlled substance.

• Holt Holland, 24, of San Antonio was arrested July 3 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Valerie McGee, 21, of Corpus Christi was arrested July 3 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Edwin Trejo, 20, of Cedar Park was arrested July 4 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Liana Simon, 42, of Converse was arrested July 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Anthony Rodriguez, 22, of Austin was arrested July 4 on a charge of driving while intoxicated 2nd offense.

• Agustin Duarte, 21, of Missouri City was arrested July 7 on a charge of smuggling of persons.

• Ernest Frank Jr., 54, of Baron Rouge, LA was arrested July 7 on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. 

 Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

