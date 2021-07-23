Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made 12 arrests from July 1 through July 7.
• Daniel Martinez-Gonzalez, 29, of San Marcos was arrested July 1 on charges of smuggling of persons and evading arrest detention.
• Juliana Guzman, 28, of San Antonio was arrested July 2 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Dominique A. Sanchez, 25, of San Antonio was arrested July 2 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Xavier Silva, 19, of San Antonio was arrested July 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• David Ventura-Reyes, 38, of Arlington was arrested July 3 on charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense and possession of a controlled substance.
• Holt Holland, 24, of San Antonio was arrested July 3 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Valerie McGee, 21, of Corpus Christi was arrested July 3 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Edwin Trejo, 20, of Cedar Park was arrested July 4 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Liana Simon, 42, of Converse was arrested July 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Rodriguez, 22, of Austin was arrested July 4 on a charge of driving while intoxicated 2nd offense.
• Agustin Duarte, 21, of Missouri City was arrested July 7 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Ernest Frank Jr., 54, of Baron Rouge, LA was arrested July 7 on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.