Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests from May 20 through May 26.
• Jose Morin, 55, of Mathis was arrested May 19 on a charge of assault against elderly or disabled individual.
• Lindsey James, 33, of Sheep Spring, NM was arrested May 22 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Ramiro Suarez, 41, of San Diego was arrested May 22 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Francisco Bazaldua, 33, of George West was arrested May 23 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
• Mario Benavides, 41, of Hebronville was arrested May 23 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.