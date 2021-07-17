Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made 10 arrests from June 24 through June 30.
• Ashley Garcia, 35, of Floresville was arrested June 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unauthorized use of vehicle.
• Moses Salas Jr., 43, was arrested June 25 on a charge of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
• Ryan Retzloff, 23, was arrested June 25 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Alexandria Ramirez, 20, was arrested June 25 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• James Coquat, 64, of Oakville was arrested June 25 on a charge of sex abuse of a child continuous victim under 14.
• Jesus Gonzalez, 20, of Houston was arrested June 26 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Kyah Medina, 26, of Seguin was arrested June 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Martin Leal, 27, of Weslaco was arrested June 28 on charges of fraud use/possession identity information number of times 50 or more, two counts possession of a controlled substance, fraud possession/use of credit/debit card, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
• Sergio Fairhurst, 28, of Three Rivers was arrested June 28 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Marcus Lattimore, 27, of San Antonio was arrested June 29 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.