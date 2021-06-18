Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests from May 27 through June 2.
• Homero Anguiano, 38, was arrested May 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Zbranek, 38, of Mathis was arrested May 30 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Carlos Cruz, 56, of Bradenton, Fla. was arrested May 31 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Emily Campos, 42, was arrested May 31 on a charge of simple assault.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.