Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests from Aug. 14 through Aug. 18.
• Daniel Villarreal, 40, of Rio Grande City was arrested Aug. 14 on charges of smuggling of persons, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
• Julio Garcia-Ferro, 25, of Cape Coral, Florida was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Reynaldo Lopez, 38, of Laredo was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of smuggling of persons, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram), and driving with license invalid with previous conviction
• Jesus Clarke, 40, of Freer was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.