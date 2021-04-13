Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests from March 25 through March 31.
• Jose Luis Garcia, 51, of Freer was arrested March 25 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Richard Garcia, 55, of Mathis was arrested March 25 on a charge of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense.
• Guillermo Garcia, 30, of George West was arrested March 26 on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle, driving with license invalid with previous conviction, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Mendoza, 34, of Converse was arrested March 28 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Esteban Rodriguez, 27, of McAllen was arrested March 28 on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
• Christian D. Ruiz, 27, of Hebronville was arrested March 28 on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false information.
• Gretchen Gremillion, 46, of Floresville was arrested March 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest search/transport.
• Hector Garza, 39, of Hebronville was arrested March 31 on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle and seven counts of smuggling of persons.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.