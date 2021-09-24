Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests from Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.
• Chantel Nurkowski, 28, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Regina Ortega, 26, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (>1 gram, < 4 grams).
• Luis Ramon, 28, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (> 1 gram, < 4 grams), unauthorized use of a vehicle, and unlawful carrying a weapon.
• Federico Maldonado, 32, of Pharr was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Earl Fischer III, 23, of George West was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, hunting provisions violation/license suspended/revoked, and evading arrest/detention.
• Rita Grijalva, 47, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of smuggling of persons and smuggling of persons under 18 years old.
• Brenda Tinajero, 36, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of smuggling of persons with monetary gain.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.