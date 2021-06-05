Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests from May 13 through May 19.
• Paul Bartley, 54, of San Antonio, was arrested May 13 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Maria Rios, 27, of Laredo, was arrested May 13 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Jose Hernandez, 28, of Austin, was arrested May 13 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Isreal Hernandez, 24, of Laredo was arrested May 13 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Arturo Lopez, 34, of Laredo, was arrested May 13 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Eric Garcia, 31, of Corpus Christi, was arrested May 13 on a charge of possession of controlled substance.
• Eliza Garza, 41, of Weslaco, was arrested May 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.