Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests from March 18 through March 24.
• Oscar A. Coutino, 32, of Kyle was arrested March 18 on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ruben Garcia, 28, of San Antonio was arrested March 18 on charges of eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence, driving with intoxicated, and possession of a controlled substance.
• Abraham Anzaldua, 41, of Cotulla was arrested March 20 on charges of warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense and warrant for driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
• Sovida Ramirez, 39, of George West was arrested March 23 on a charge of evading arrest detention.
• Yoham Bueno, 20, of San Marcos was arrested March 23 on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.