Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests from July 22 through July 28.
• Steven Elsik, 43, of Houston was arrested July 22 on charges of 11 counts of smuggling of persons, two counts of smuggling of persons under 18 years of age, and evading arrest/detention with vehicle.
• Bradley Llewell, 35, of McAllen was arrested July 2 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Erica Jean Savage, 39, of Sandia was arrested July 23 on a charge of deadly conduct discharging a firearm.
• Glenda Reyes, 42, of Three Rivers was arrested July 23 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Mike Muniz, 52, of George West was arrested July 24 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Sergio Vasquez, 26, of San Antonio was arrested July 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.
• Miguel Flores, 17, of Floresville was arrested July 27 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• John Gomez, 39, of Concan was arrested July 27 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
• Juan Juarez, 28, of Austin was arrested July 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.