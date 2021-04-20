Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests from April 1 through April 7.
• Juan O. Gandaria, 32, of Houston was arrested April 1 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Cruz Gutierrez, 18, of Weatherford was arrested April 1 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
• Rick Everett, 31, of San Diego was arrested April 1 on a charges of criminal mischief.
• Colby Harms, 32, of San Antonio was arrested April 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Jose Pablo Garcia, 22, of Austin was arrested April 3 on charges of smuggling of persons and possession of marijuana.
• Jonathan Cook, 32, of Kennedale was arrested April 6 on a charge of driving while intoxicated second offense.
• Maureen Anderson, 51, of San Antonio was arrested April 6 on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Fernando Garza IV, 23, of Laguna Heights was arrested April 6 on charges of bail jumping and failure to appear.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.