Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests from April 22 through April 28.
• George Simmons, 39, of Corpus Christi was arrested April 22 on charges of prohibited substance in correctional facility, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while license invalid with previous conviction, warrant on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, warrant on continuous violence against family, warrant on burglary of habitation, warrant on assault family violence, warrant on interfering with emergency required for assistance, and warrant for assault.
• Philipe J. Rodriguez, 30, of Corpus Christi was arrested April 22 on charges of evading arrest/detention with vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and failure to appear.
• Christian J. Robles, 24, of Pleasanton was arrested April 24 on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jose A. Trevino, 45, of Parr was arrested April 25 on charges of four counts warrant on harassment.
• Michael S. Scaramozi, 57, of Hooker, Oklahoma was arrested April 25 on a charge of warrant for parole violation.
• Eduardo Hernandez, 33, of Dallas was arrested April 27 on a charge of smuggling of persons.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.