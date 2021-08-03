While some area flooding and a budding the mosquito population have taken advantage of a wet summer, rainfall has mostly had a positive effect on Live Oak County, according to Warren Kopplin, Agrilife Extension agent for the county.
“Probably for 90% of the people it’s been positive, but there are always exceptions, of course,” he said. “It’s been beneficial especially for our pastures, livestock production and our wildlife.
“The rains should be helpful in finishing out the cotton crop. This year with the soil being a little cooler early in the season, the cotton crop was a little delayed here. It might not be quite the same situation in places like Nueces County.”
One of the areas that has experienced difficulties locally is the grain sorghum crop.
“For Live Oak County, that’s been one of the negatives – the grain sorghum has been sprouting and the farmers haven’t been able to harvest it in time,” Kopplin said.
The amounts of rainfall received can sometimes vary widely from location to location, even a relatively short distance apart.
“Someone in Whitsett reported getting 12 inches of rain, and that was even reported on one of the San Antonio TV stations, while someone else just a few miles away only got 3 inches,” Kopplin said.
Rainfall might also have taken its toll on some local hay crops.
“If anybody had hay that was cut and it got too wet, it lost a lot of quality and nutritional value,” Kopplin said.
One other potential negative of the abundant rainfall could be the proliferation of army worms.
“I’ve had about three reports of army worms in this area,” Kopplin said. “If you’re a farmer or a rancher, be on the lookout for army worms, which can damage grass or crops.”
On the other hand, outdoors enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy time on area lakes such as Choke Canyon Reservoir or Lake Corpus Christi, are benefiting from the rain.
“It’s been great for recreational fishing,” Kopplin said. “It’s also been great for our oak trees, which really needed the rain.”
