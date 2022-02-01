The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Live Oak County chapter is kicking off its annual Walk Across Texas Youth program.
The program is an eight-week endeavor, which invites any and all youth under the age of 18 in Live Oak County to sign up and participate, asks participants to walk 832 miles by the end of those eight weeks. The program is an attempt to inspire youth to stay active, go outside and, most importantly, exercise.
“(It’s important) just to get kids exercising,” said Grace Marshall, Texas A&M AgriLife Family and Community Extension Agent for Live Oak and McMullen counties. “A lot of times we get trapped behind our phone or behind electronics and it’s just a way for you to, you know, see your progress.”
The Walk Across Texas Youth program kicked off officially on Monday, Jan. 3, but anyone under the age of 18 interested in participating can sign up at any time throughout the eight weeks. The program will conclude on Monday, Feb. 28.
As of press time, 12 participants had already signed up to compete in the program, which will also offer incentives such as a sweat towel, a jump rope, a water bottle and a pedometer for just signing up.
“Record miles, be competitive and win something in the end,” Marshall added. “Make sure that you stay active and hopefully carry on that tradition throughout the year 2022.”
For more information on the Walk Across Texas Youth program or the Texas AgriLife Extension, contact grace.marshall@ag.tamu.edu
