Arrest made after theater damaged

A George West man has been arrested in connection with damage to the front of the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre and also charged with possession of drugs.
A 26-year-old man was charged with Class A criminal mischief and with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram for methamphetamine which was in his possession.
A video camera recorded the breaking of a glass door at the theatre at 1:14 a.m. Sept. 9.
“We did get a confession,” said George West Police Chief David Perkins. “He said he shattered the window but he did not enter, and we have no indication an entry was made.”
An officer reviewing the video of the incident recognized the man from a response he made earlier in the day, and he was wearing the same clothes he had been wearing when police made the previous contact.
“He said he busted the window because he thought there was somebody inside that needed help,” Perkins said.
“Kudos to the patrol officer that responded and to the investigator that worked the case.”
