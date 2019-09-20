LIVE OAK COUNTY – Two men have been arrested and two others remain at large in connection with the theft of an ATM machine from the Love’s Travel Stop in Three Rivers.
The Three Rivers Police Department initially worked the case, and the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office also responded when it was determined the suspects had taken the machine to a rural part of the county.
The Three Rivers Police first responded to the case when it received a call about 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, of the ATM machine being stolen and loaded into a truck.
Between 5 and 5:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office was contacted regarding load noises in the woods off FM 799.
“Upon investigation, two vehicles were found, both out of Houston, and the ATM was nearby,” said Lance Rathke, an investigator for the sheriff’s office.
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, and canine units with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, Victoria and Refugio all responded.
Rathke said some cash has been recovered, but investigators are still working to determine the amount of cash the machine held.
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the theft — Thomas Buckley, 23, and Kevin Wilson, 31, both of Houston.
They were booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
Also responding to the incident was the George West Police Department.
The arrests were made about 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.