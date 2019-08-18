Back with the Bulldogs: Villarreal switches campuses, keeps interim principal role

By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – For the second time this year, Sandy Villarreal is coming to the rescue as an interim principal at Three Rivers Independent School District — this time at Three Rivers Junior/Senior High School.
In April, Villarreal began serving as interim principal of the district’s elementary school when former school Principal Les Dragon was promoted to superintendent.
She served in that position for the remainder of the 2018-2019 school year.
For the 2019-2020 school year, the Three Rivers ISD staff have already been back at work, but TRISD students began the school year on Tuesday.
When TRISD found itself with an unexpected principal’s vacancy two weeks before the school year was scheduled to begin, Dragon once again turned to a familiar resource and suggested her to the district’s school board.
“I had the opportunity to work with her at the elementary school when my transition was made,” Dragon said. “I knew we could count on her. She is a uniter, and she will keep us going in the right direction.
“She is a tremendous asset — especially with her experience as a former teacher, principal and as the current school board president at Runge ISD. She has great experience, and I have every confidence in her. I know she will do a great job.”
Villarreal steps into a role recently left by Ross Baker, the former junior/senior high principal who helped elevate the school’s test scores and lead overall improvement at the school. Baker took a job as a superintendent at a school in Washington state.
“Mr. Dragon called me a couple of weeks ago and told me that Mr. Baker had resigned to take a position in Washington,” Villarreal said. “He asked me if I’d be interested in being interim principal at the high school. I told him if he needed me, to just let me know.”
Following approval by the school board, Dragon offered Villarreal the job — the second time in the past six months she has come to TRISD in an interim capacity.
“We have a mutual acquaintance in Karnes City who let me know (last spring) that Three Rivers needed (an interim elementary principal) to finish out the school year.
“I talked to Mr. Dragon and was happy to help out.”
Villarreal said highlights of her service as interim principal in the spring included the kindergarten and pre-kindergarten graduations, as well as the promotion of the sixth-graders, who are now entering junior high.
“Maybe the fact that I was in school with those sixth-graders last year, and that I’ll be with them at their new school might help put them at ease and give them less of a sense of anxiety,” Villarreal said.
“I loved working in Three Rivers. The students were so kind and well-behaved. They were very respectful.”
Villarreal said she knew at an early age that she wanted to be a teacher.
“I had cousins who were teachers, and I loved helping them get ready for the school year,” she said. “I spent a lot of time with them.
“I had one cousin who was in San Marcos (at Southwest Texas State University) and she was studying to be a teacher, and so when I finished high school, I immediately majored in education in college.”
After graduating from Southwest Texas with an elementary education degree, Villarreal spent 10 years teaching in Laredo and one year in San Antonio.
“After that, we just literally picked a spot on the map between Houston and Alice, where we had family, and that led us to Runge,” she said.
After teaching in the Runge school district and working to become certified as a principal, the district’s elementary principal retired, and Villarreal was chosen to fill the spot.
“I don’t know what made me decide to become a principal,” she said. “I love education and wanted to stay involved, but I also wanted to do something a little different.”
Villarreal served as the elementary principal in Runge from 2010 through 2016, when she retired.
“I only retired because I was getting a new grandson, but I still stayed involved with education,” she said. “I never truly retired.”
Villarreal’s sons and their families live next door, meaning she is able to enjoy plenty of time with her two grandsons even though she is working full-time in education again on an interim basis.
“That makes a big difference,” she said.
What is she most looking forward to this school year?
“Getting to know the students, teachers and parents,” Villarreal said. “I want to help them be the best they can be. Sometimes, they just need positive support and encouragement to do the best they can for the kids.”
While Villarreal didn’t have much notice from the time she learned of the interim principal job at Three Rivers Junior High/High School until the school year began, she said she is fortunate to be coming in to a good situation.
“Mr. Baker left things in good shape and organized, and Haley Kopplin (assistant principal) is doing great job,” Villarreal said.
“I’m coming to a place that is already set up for success, and I don’t see any reason to make big changes. Things are ready to go and that makes my job much easier. We are looking forward to a great school year.”
