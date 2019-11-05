Band earns first division rating at region marching contest

SINTON – The Three Rivers High School Band was awarded the coveted First Division Rating at the UIL Region XIV Marching Band Contest held at Sinton High School on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The title of their UIL production is “The Dust Bowl” and featured senior drum major Alicia Hinojosa as a narrator and as a piccolo soloist, as well as Mikita Slovenko on a piano solo.
The Three Rivers Independent School is proud to announce that this is the third consecutive year that the TR Marching Band is awarded a Superior (first division) rating at the region UIL Marching Band Contest.
Adjudicators comments regarding the band’s performance included: “Good musical ideas, characteristic sounds in all sections.
“Good balance between winds and percussion. Good agreement on articulations. I really enjoyed your performance.”
Prior to the UIL contest during the fall marching season the band garnered awards at two pre-UIL marching contests.
On Oct. 5 the Three Rivers High School Band attended a pre-UIL in Gregory-Portland where they received Best Percussion, Best Colorguard, Best Drum Major and third place in conference 2A.
On Oct. 12 at the pre-UIL marching contest in Robstown, the band received: Best Percussion, Best Drum Major runner-up and third place in conference 2A. At the Robstown marching contest, 10 bands competed in conference 2A.
Les Dragon, TRISD superintendent, attended the UIL contest in Sinton and offered his thoughts about the band’s performance at the competition.
“Good, clean sound and were in step,” he said. “The Band did an amazing job and I am proud of them.”
Meagan Stephens has been at the helm as director of bands for TR for three years.
She is a graduate of Colleyville Heritage High School and received her bachelor of music education degree from Northwestern State University at Natchitoches, Lou.
Stephens is a member of Texas Bandmasters Association, Texas Music Educators Association, Association of Texas Small School Bands and Women Band Directors International.
Stephens said she is deeply grateful for the work of the students, increased parental involvement, TRISD support as well as community appreciation.
“I am proud of the band and all of the hard work that they have done this year thus far starting in May,” she said. “The band has worked diligently this year and I am proud of their progress.”