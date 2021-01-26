Beverly takes command at GWHS

George West High School started the new year with a new principal, as Joy Beverly takes over the role after a five-month search.
Beverly previously served as assistant principal at Calallen High School and East Elementary and has 24 years experience in education.
“We are confident she will do a wonderful job for the district,” said GWISD Superintendent Roland Quesada, who himself was named the lone finalist for the district’s top spot in December.
Beverly previously taught English before moving to an administrative role.
Beverly succeeds Rick Waterhouse, who resigned in July 2020 to accept the position as superintendent of the Skidmore-Tynan school district.
“I’m very excited,” Beverly said. “I come from a small town over in Orange Grove, so in some ways it’s like going back to where I started, not the same place, but the same size community.”
Before she started her job in George West, she said she attended basketball games over the Christmas break to get to know the students, parents and community members.
“The whole community — everyone I’ve met — have been very kind,” Beverly said. “That’s nice. I have felt very welcomed.”
Starting in the middle of the school year has created a quicker learning curve for her, but she said a strong foundation in place has made the transition easier.
“It’s a scramble in that I am trying to pick up where the school left off last semester,” she said. “But Coach (Felix) Duran (the assistant principal) has done a great job and continues to do so.”
While George West High School is already known for its high academic achievements, Beverly said it’s important to continue to grow and improve, and that’s added that’s a challenge she embraces personally, as well.
“I want to do everything I can to help the students and staff be as successful as they can be,” she said. “This is a wonderful place and I’m very excited to get to work here.”
