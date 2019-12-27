LIVE OAK COUNTY – Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby is warning local residents of a flurry of different scams that are aimed at defrauding people of their money.
“I don’t know what it is about this time of year, if these criminals think people have money saved up for Christmas, but we are seeing a lot more scam activity in the area,” Busby said.
One of the scams has resulted in the theft of more than $9,000 from a Live Oak County man, while others have resulted in lesser thefts, Busby said.
In one scam, a caller claiming to be with the San Antonio Police Department says he is working on a fraud case and needs the person contacted to make desposits at fast cash deposit locations so that criminals can be tracked down.
“If they tell you that they are with the police, don’t believe it,” Busby said, adding that anyone who recieves such a call can contact local law enforcement agencies to verify — or disprove — such claims.
“In some cases, the callers tell victims that they are working with the sheriff’s department or county government — and they are not,” Busby said.
One caller claimed that he found a suitcase full of cash that had been abandoned at the airport with some link to the person contacted, and that a deposit is needed so that the caller can split the proceeds with the one who he has called. However, the lie is designed to steal money from someone who hopes to receive something.
One caller contacted a local resident and said he was with American Electric Power provider and that a desposit was needed so that his electric meters could be replaced. The caller also mentioned the names of Sheriff Busby and County Judge Jim Huff, saying they were aware of the matter. However, the caller was lying and attempting to defraud a local resident.
In yet another case, a local man was contacted after 2 a.m. and told that he was delinquent on tax payments and would be arrested unless a deposit was made immediately.
This, too, was a lie and a scam.
“If someone claims you will be arrested unless a payment is made, call their bluff and offer to surrender at a certain time at the sheriff’s department to local authorities,” Busby said.
“Also, if the caller claims that local law enforcement is in on it, don’t believe them.”
Those who receive calls asking for immediate or quick payments are often being targeted as part of a scam, and should be dismissive of such claims, Busby said.
“People should be cautious and skeptical about these types of calls,” Busby said, adding that calling local police departments can debunk such scams before any money is lost.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com