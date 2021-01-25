Known for having a heart of gold and doing whatever he can to help people, Louis “Big Lou” Salinas has been named the George West Citizen of the Year by the George West Chamber of Commerce.
Salinas has lived in George West for 36 years. He moved there five years after graduating from Three Rivers High School when he married his wife, Viola.
Salinas was one of five candidates for the award, along with Live Oak County Public Health Coordinator Tina Crowe, ConocoPhillips Stakeholder Relations Advisor Glynis Holm Strause, former county extension agent and longtime youth advocate David Huser and City Councilman Jearl Rannefeld.
Salinas said he was surprised to receive the award, and credited others for their role in helping him support the community.
“I don’t have much words, this caught me by surprise,” he said. “All of this is because of the community. I get help doing things from the community, from family and from friends. (Getting the award) is something I never thought would happen.
“I feel a lot of love from everyone in the community and it’s awesome. I have a real good family that helps me with whatever I need, certain friends I can count on and strong community support from people doing whatever they can.”
Salinas said he makes it a point to help raise funds to support people in George West, Three Rivers and the entire county with whatever needs arise.
“I want to help the whole community, and to me that’s all of Live Oak County,” he said. “Whatever I do is for them, and for my wife, daughter and grandkids, who hopefully can keep it going in the future.”
Salinas grew up in Oakville. A bio nominating him for the award and sent to the George West Chamber notes: “Whether it is a funeral, someone is ill or kids going on a mission trip, if someone needs help to raise money, Big Lou comes to the rescue (and is) always there in a heartbeat to help our community members.
“He volunteers a considerable amount of time and energy to help those in need. He has done many barbecue fundraisers throughout Live Oak County and beyond. Big Lou is there turning brisket, sausage, chicken, hamburgers or hot dogs that bring in the bucks.
“Throughout the past 25 years he has helped those who may need liver transplants, burn victims, cancer patients, people who have had strokes, people who have had car accidents or any illness that may bring one to need financial help.
“Big Lou also has helped various youth organizations and has continuously helped cook for the George West Extra Special Field Day (which serves special needs students). But why does Big Lou help so many people, even many who he has never met? It’s just something he has always loved to do.
“If someone asks him to help do something, he just can’t say no. It’s not in his vocabulary,” said his daughter Erica. His wife Viola said, “He’s just got a big heart, but we also live in a wonderful community. Our community members are always so gracious. They money just starts pouring in to help people out. It is with the community’s help that he is able to purchase the items needed to make all the fundraisers a success.”
Asked about some of his most memorable efforts to help improve his community, Salinas said work done at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds stands out.
“Helping the fairgrounds has made a mark in my memory, I have always wanted to help them,” Salinas said. “We were able to buy hog pens for the show barn and raised a lot of money, and that’s going to stay with me forever.”
Serving the community has become a way of life for Salinas, and he has no plans to slow down.
“I don’t think I’ll ever stop doing what I do,” he said. “I’ll do it for the rest of my life, as long as I can. I live in such a good place and I want to give back. I love living in the community I live in. Live Oak County is the best there is.”
