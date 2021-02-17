Water customers of George West, Three Rivers and El Oso should boil their water in accordance with notices that those entities have announced to the public.
Power outages and water leaks caused by extreme cold conditions mean that customers need to boil their water until further notice.
A boil water notice does not mean bacteria or a hazardous contituents were found in the water. In most cases a boil water notice is issued when there is a high risk event, such as an outage or low chlorine concentrations.