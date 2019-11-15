$500,000 boosts Tilden park plans

TILDEN – McMullen County’s efforts to build a nearly 5 acre park in the heart of Tilden got a huge boost on Nov. 6 thanks to a $500,000 federal grant announced at the McMullen County Courthouse by U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar.
A large gathering of local residents gathered on the third floor of the McMullen County Courthouse with Rep. Cuellar and others working on the project to celebrate the grant.
“Today is the culmination of a whole lot of effort by people around me who make the county look good,”said County Judge Jim Teal.
“Ideas start little and they grow. I’ve had people who have come along beside me and worked hard to get this done.”
Tel said he appreciates the efforts of consultant Carlos Colina-Vargas in helping to get the grant money.
“He came by one day, and I told him we don’t need any grant money,” Teal said. He added that Colina-Vargas said there might be a time when the county would want grant money, and that time did come.
“I want to thank you for your partnership,” Teal told Colina-Vargas.Teal said McMullen County Project Manager Dale Patterson played a key role in park planning.
“Dale has worked closely with architects in bringing this vision to fruition.”Teal also thanked the county commissioners for their work on the project, as well as community members involved and the family which donated the land in the 1950s.
The park will be located on River Road next to Max’s Cafe. Across the street, a veterans memorial is planned. Total cost of the project is expected to exceed $2 million, with $500,000 of the cost coming from a grant by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and $500,000 coming from the federal grant through the through the National Park Service Land and Water Conservation Fund.
“I want to thank the judge because without his efforts, we wouldn’t be here,” Cuellar said. “Today is special. I also want to thank Carlos (Colina-Vargas) for his work.
“This 4.8 acre community park will be the first of its type (in McMullen County) and will have air conditioned restrooms, WiFi, a community pavilion, a walking trail, barbecue pits and a splash pad for the kids — and possibly some adults.”
Cuellar commended those who have worked to bring the park to Tilden.
“I am so excited to be here,” he said. “Judge (Teal), without your leadership, without the county commissioners leadership, without Carlos (Colina-Vargas) and others who have been so supportive, this wouldn’t be happening,” he said.
“Thank you — great job. This will change the quality of life for residents ofMcMullen County, and it’s been a community effort.”
Architects for the project are SKT (Stealing Kein Thomas) of Fredricksburg, which has worked with McMullen County on other improvements.
The TPWD requires that the park be completed in at least four years in order to meet grant requirements.
A portion of the park is being funded in part by money from a tax on sporting goods sold in Texas.
