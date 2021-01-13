While the annual Casino Night fundraiser for the Live Oak County Boys & Girls Club has been postponed, the organization’s directors are planning a 40-mile virtual run to help generate donations through January.
No actual running is involved, said John Corkill with the Boys & Girls Club, and donors are asked to contribute $10 per virtual mile, or whatever they can, he said.
It costs $25 to sign up. For information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/GeorgeWest/BGCLiveOakVirtualRun or call 361-358-6520.
