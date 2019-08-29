Bridging past to present: Ray Point Bridge placed in Kopplin Park

THREE RIVERS – It’s taken longer than city officials had hoped, but the old Ray Point Bridge is finally in place as a centerpiece of Hilbert H. Kopplin Memorial Park, located at North Harborth Avenue (Highway 281) and East Mullen Street in Three Rivers.
Plans were made to place the bridge at Kopplin Park in 2017, and the move finally became a reality on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
“It’s great to be finally be able to get the bridge in place,” said Three Rivers City Manager Thomas Salazar. “It’s nice to get it done — very exciting.
“There were some delays in trying to get everything lined up with funding, and we were able to use some of the funds from our quarter-cent sales tax to get it done.”
Among those on hand for the bridge placement was James Liska, former Three Rivers mayor and the grandson of Kopplin.
“For me, it’s exciting that the bridge is being saved and in a park that’s prominent in the community,” Liska said.
“The bridge was in Ray Point where his ranch was, so it’s sentimental for all of our family.”
Liska credited Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff and Precinct 2 Live Oak County Commissioner Donna Mills, whose area includes both Ray Point and Three Rivers, with their efforts in the bridge’s preservation.
“They had a lot to do with the bridge being placed there,” he said.
Liska envisions the bridge becoming a prominent centerpiece of Three Rivers.
“I think it’s going to be a place for the whole community to enjoy and take pictures there,” he said. “It’s really a neat piece for the whole community.”
Also attending the bridge placement was Salazar’s grandfather, Bernardo Lopez, who at age 88 recalled driving over the bridge when it was in its previous location.
In the past, the Ray Point Bridge spanned Sulphur Creek on County Road 223. That route was once a major thoroughfare between Three Rivers and Kenedy. The trip between Three Rivers and Kenedy was shortened with the construction of Texas Highway 72.
When the bridge project was first announced, Judge Huff spoke highly of the plans.
“It was a welcome sight to see the historic Ray Point Bridge roll into Three Rivers for placement,” he said. “It’s a testament to the spirit of our area’s ‘can do’ philosophy.
“Preservation of the bridge proves we honor those who helped settle our area and we want to tell future generations their story,” Huff said. “It’s a textbook exercise on how a community project can work. I am very thankful to those who did so much work to undertake this project; it enriched our pride in those who have gone before us.”
