Members of the Three Rivers High School band competed at the UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest at Seale Junior High in Robstown Thursday, February 24.
Each of the students that participated earned a first division medal.
Of the medals received there were 12 soloists and one medium ensemble compiled of 22 members of the High School Band.
Some of the judges said the following of the students’ performances: “Very nice style. I really enjoyed listening to you. Congratulations.” “Great confidence throughout your solo.” “Very nice performance today!”
Band director Meagan Stephens said the following, “These students have been working very hard on their preparation of their solos as well as the ensemble.
“Their hard work, structure and discipline have paid off in their individual and group success and I am proud of their success as well as their continued growth as a musician.
“I would like to thank Carlos Luna, band consultant for his help with the preparation of these students on their solo and the ensemble.”
Stephens further expressed her appreciation to the community, parents and the school for their continued support of The Three Rivers High School Band Program.
Information submitted by Meagan Stephens, TRHS Band Director