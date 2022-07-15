The Three Rivers High School band recently participated in the Texas Music Educators Association’s prestigious Honor Band competition.
The band was judged on three pieces from its Spring University Interscholastic League’s Concert and Sight Reading Evaluation program. These pieces included “Darklands March,” “Alpine Meadow,” and “Night Fury.”
The area round of competition was held June 20, where the band advanced to the state level of the Honor Band competition.
This is the first time the band has advanced to state since 1960.
The band has worked diligently on its program and progress to Honor Band advancement.
The state listening session will be held July 21 at the Texas Band Masters Association in San Antonio.
Band director Meagan Stephens said, “the students would like to thank their parents, the school district and the administration for their continued support of the band program.
“The band would like to extend a note of gratitude to band consultant Carlos Luna for his guidance and assistance this year.”
Information submitted by Meagan Stephens, Three Rivers High School band director