The Three Rivers Bulldogs kept up with their comeback wins after their single loss against Blanco in September by shutting down Freer in their first district game on Friday, Oct. 8 – winning easily, 41-7.
Both teams managed to score touchdowns in the first quarter, but it was in the second quarter when Three Rivers finally found its groove, scoring an impressive 20 points before the close of the first half at 20-7.
During the third, the Bulldogs scored another two touchdowns and PATs, leaving the Buckaroos reeling.
Freer managed to keep Three Rivers from their end zone throughout the fourth, but couldn’t seem to find any footing in their own offensive plays.
Three Rivers’ Zachary Davis went 9 of 13 for 136 yards and two passing touchdowns, and carried it 13 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Kayden Inman tallied 190 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, D. Lancaster tallied 77 yards on three reception with one touchdown and Austin Stutts caught three balls for 39 yards with one touchdown.
The Bulldogs now sit 5-2 overall and 1-0 in District 16-2A Division I play, and will next face off against Bloomington in an away district game on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
