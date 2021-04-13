Carnival, livestock auction slated for LOC

by Jeff Osborne
In a new twist on the Live Oak County Fair, the annual carnival and livestock auction that will be held this week, more than a month after the livestock show took place at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds.
Carnival festivities begin Wednesday, April 14, and will continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The livestock auction, meanwhile, as well as ceremonies recognizing the youths who had the grand and reserve champion animals and the rosettes in baking and crafts, are set for Saturday.
Although the carnival, auction and recognition ceremonies come about a month and a half after the livestock show, just being able to have the celebration is something that Live Oak County Fair Association President Tommy Williams and LOC Agrilife Extension Office Manager Krystal Studlar say they are glad to be able to offer.
“It’s all about the kids,” Studlar said. “It will definitely be different this year doing it this way, but we want to present this because it’s in the best interest of the kiddos. We want to help them and do whatever we can for them.”
In addition to offering a fun time for local children and families, the carnival is also a big fundraiser for the fair association.
“It definitely helps us,” Williams said. “With all the bills we have this will go a long way.”
The event is also a fundraiser for the George West High School junior class and the Three Rivers Independent School District 4-H program, which sold advance ride tickets. Those who weren’t able to buy their tickets early can still get them at the event.
The carnival is expected to open at 4 p.m. on weekday afternoons and at noon Friday and Saturday, Williams said.
Other scheduled Saturday events include:
• A cabrito cookoff
• Ag mechanic projects, which will move in Friday, will be judged Saturday
• Baked good rosette award presentations at 3 p.m.
• Awards and buckles presented for those who had the grand and reserve champion livestock and high points in each category at 4 p.m.
• A dinner for buyers at 5 p.m.
• The premium auction at 6 p.m.
• A dance following the auction
“The auction will be live at the coliseum, and it will also be shown online,” Williams said. “That moves us forward in technology into this century. The animals will not be present at the auction itself, so there will be a slideshow of the livestock.”
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home is the sponsor funding buckles for those showing champion livestock; Capital Farm Credit provided banners, and VTX and San Patricio Electric sponsored the photos from Memories on Main Street so that they can all be downloaded free online.
While splitting the dates of the livestock show and carnival was new for 2021, some have told fair organizers and fair association board members that they prefer that format.
“It has its advantages and disadvantages,” Studlar said. “It did seem a little calmer for the livestock show and put more focus on the livestock show earlier in the year. I heard from some of the 4-H parents that they enjoyed it that way. I personally felt like things went fairly smoothly.
“Either way, it’s all about supporting and providing opportunities for our local kids.”
