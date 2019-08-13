Carol Ridgeway completes 2019 Ranch Brigade

Contributed information
COLEMAN – Carol Ridgeway from George West recently participated in an extensive, hands-on educational camp on ranching and land stewardship at the Warren Ranch in West Central Texas.
Ranch Brigade, a summer camp of Texas Brigades, is now in its seventh year and accepts youths age 13 to 17 for approximately 25 spots in the program.
Participating young men and women are introduced to the broad-ranging aspects of operating a modern Texas ranch. The five-day program wrapped up July 26.
“If you are stuck in a problem don’t be afraid to ask for help,” said Ridgeway who will be a junior at George West High School this fall and recounted her experiences with problem solving at Ranch Brigade.
“Even though a challenge is hard, stay positive. My goal is to become good at maintaining a ranch for both livestock and wildlife production on it. Ranch Brigade is helping me better understand ranching and build my leadership skills.”
Ranch Brigade is one of several Texas Brigades summer camps that provide youths with an intensive and exciting educational experience, built on the important principles of stewardship of natural resources vital to livestock and wildlife in Texas.
“Texas Brigades is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with programming based on providing youth with the education, skills, and confidence needed to be a voice for conservation and stewardship,” said Texas Brigades Executive Director Natalie Wolff. More information on Texas Brigades can be found at www.texasbrigades.org.
Ranch Brigade exposed Ridgeway to a variety of progressive ranch management practices including, but not limited to: cattle health and welfare; rangeland ecology and stewardship; cattle marketing; brush control; beef carcass evaluation and marketing; and native plant identification.
Ridgeway’s hard work was quickly acknowledged by Ranch Brigade officials.
“The dedication and passion that these young men and women exhibit for the beef industry and natural resource management assures me that the future of Texas ranching is in good hands,”said Ranch Brigade Coordinator Chris Farley.
“Ranch Brigade is a major success because of the leadership roles its graduates will play protecting our private lands and helping feed a hungry world.”