Making a positive impact in children’s lives – whether as a volunteer or a donor – is something that makes a huge difference.
That was the message shared by Yvette Alvarez, a program assistant for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio Counties during a recent meeting of the George West Lions Club.
“I see the difference CASA can make and has made,” Alvarez said. “We are on a mission to recruit more men as CASA advocates because 50% of the children we serve are boys, and they don’t have a lot of men to talk to and serve as positive role models.
John Cochran, pastor of First United Methodist Church of George West, who volunteers as a CASA advocate, said he has been blessed to be able to make a difference in children’s lives in a number of different ways.
“There’s one boy I was able to buy cleats for so he can play football, and I also bought him shoes for basketball,” Cochran said. “He’s now in Dallas, and I try to see him at least every other month.”
On another occasion, Cochran helped to encourage a youth through a difficult time when her father died.
“She called me and asked, ‘What do I do?’” he said. Cochran was able to make calls on her behalf to get her the help she needed.
Since the organization formed, CASA has served 385 children in the area and has had more than 80 volunteers work with them. As of late July, CASA has placed 249 children in permanent homes “meaning they were adopted into safe, loving families,” Alvarez said.
She said even people who don’t think they would be able to volunteer their time can help by donating money for school supplies, gifts and to help pay for gasoline for volunteers, or just to help spread the word about what the organization does.
In Live Oak County alone, 29 different children are currently being served by CASA, Alvarez said.
In one instance, a mother was living in a car with her four children, and CASA was able to help each of them get the support and services they needed.
Most of the children served by the organization have parents who are or were on drugs or experienced some other type of abuse or neglect.
Alvarez said helping get children the attention and support they need can make a big difference in their lives and in the world, as well.
“About 85% of those in the prison system were in foster homes at one point,” she said. “If we can stop those kids from going down the wrong path, we can stop the cycle of crime in many cases.”
Those who volunteer average about 10 hours a month, which includes contacting the child they are helping, talking to officials as needed and entering information on the child’s behalf.
Alvarez said those who would be interested in volunteering but are concerned about time can split duties with another volunteer and also receive help entering the needed data.
“CASA volunteers go before the judge (involved in a child welfare case) and give their opinions and recommendations,” Alvarez said, adding that serving as an advocate for what is best for the child is very beneficial.
“We don’t have any agenda other than keeping the kids safe and getting them into a permanent home,” she said.
Because circumstances in a child’s life can change – sometimes multiple times – CASA advocates can provide some consistency in a child’s life when they may be moved from one home to another and have multiple Child Protective Services workers involved in their lives at different times.
Cochran noted that for one of the children he helps, he was the one constant person in their life looking out for them over a three-year period.
“When changing placements, as children change schools, they have to meet new friends and have new teachers,” Alvarez said. “Foster children may also wonder if their mom is going to visit them. A CASA is able to provide them with some consistent encouragement and support.”
What is it like being a CASA volunteer?
“We sit around and talk, and we’re friends,” Cochran said. “A lot of kids don’t have any other friends other than other foster kids.”
For more information on CASA, visit www.beeacasa.org. To ask about volunteer opportunities or make a donation, call 361-542-4407.
