The storied past of Live Oak County’s most cherished structure will be front and center during the centennial celebration of the Like Oak County Courthouse on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Originally completed in 1920, the courthouse turned 100 years old in October of last year, but due to COVID-19 concerns, plans for a celebration for the true centennial year for the courthouse were postponed.
Finally, that overdue celebration is at hand.
For Live Oak County Historical Commission Chair Mary Margaret Campbell, the event is not only being held to recognize the long and storied impact the courthouse has had on the area, but also for the storied and relevant history of the people who have worked there over the last century. Explaining the event’s importance, Campbell said, “We are celebrating the history of the courthouse, the people who have worked there, the history that has taken place in that building and on those grounds.”
After the Live Oak County seat was relocated from Oakville to George West, an original courthouse was built in 1888. But soon after, a grander vision for the city took hold, and construction on the second courthouse commenced in 1919, with plans of a new town square involving the new courthouse drawn up as early as 1914.
According to the LOC Historical Commission, George West, a rancher and developer of the town gave a $75,000 donation and land for the courthouse and citizens of the county paid the rest of the costs of construction.
This delayed centennial celebration (co-sponsored by the Live Oak County Historical Commission and the city of George West) will spotlight all that has come before, all the while looking ahead. For George West, it all seems to come back to the art of the story.
Beginning in 1989, the courthouse grounds played host to the infamous StoryFest, which ran for 30 years, making Live Oak County the storytelling capital of the world. During the years StoryFest occupied the grounds, many regional, national and international oral storytellers delivered their talents to a devoted crowd. Because of this, a large portion of the centennial celebration will be dedicated to those storytellers, inviting past and new purveyors of the craft back to the historic courthouse grounds to tell their stories.
“In celebrating the history of what happened there in the courthouse, we got to thinking about it and realized that for 30 of the 100 years, we had StoryFest here on the courthouse grounds,” Campbell explained. “So to honor that history, we will have a music and storytelling stage set up in the street in front of the bank, just like we used to for StoryFest.
Featured storytellers will be Mark Babino, MaryAnn Blue, Decee Cornish, Donna Ingham, Consuelo Samarripa and Larry Thompson. Campbell will also be accompanied by StoryFest founder Rob Schneider in their delivery of “The Story of StoryFest.”
Some of the featured musicians will be the band Riptide (a StoryFest staple during the event’s original run), Bob Strouse, Tyler McCumber and the Kreitch Girls.
Following the opening ceremony at 10 a.m., stories and musical entertainment will kick off at 11 a.m., along with guided tours of the 101-year-old building. Speakers will be stationed at various areas around the courthouse, providing the history behind it, including Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff, Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby and other noted officials.
Official Christmas medallions, designed by local artists and professional craftsmen, have been available for pre-order and will be available on site during the festivities. The ornaments feature a beautiful brass image of Live Oak County Courthouse, which has now been recognized as a Texas Historic Landmark. Ornaments are $20 each (cash and check only).
Recently, the historical commission held a design contest for an official Live Oak County flag, which will be a “symbol of Live Oak County’s past and hope for the future,” as stated on the commission’s website. The winner of the contest, which was judged by a secret panel, was announced at a recent Live Oak County Commissioners Court meeting. The winning flag, designed by Bobby Joe Garcia, will be raised during the celebration’s opening ceremony on Dec. 4.
Lastly, a time capsule will be placed in the courthouse grounds at the end of the celebration at 4 p.m. All attendees are encouraged to sign the guest registry when they arrive, as the registry will be placed in the capsule, which is a a mesquite box handcrafted by Troy Jambers.
“It’ll be opened in 50 years,” Campbell said. “So 50 years from now, people can see who was here what their handwriting was like.”
The time capsule is planned to be opened in 2071, as Campbell explained, adding, “People can see that, yes, you were here and you lived here and you came here to the celebration.”
For more information on the Live Oak County Courthouse Centennial Celebration and the historical commission, visit liveoakchc.com.
