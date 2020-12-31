Celebrating 100-plus years

Although complications caused by COVID-19 delayed the centennial celebration for the Live Oak County Courthouse, plans have been made to mark its anniversary in 2021.
The Live Oak County Commissioners Court got an update from Live Oak County Historical Commission Vice Chair Mary Margaret Campbell and board member Nancy Coquat during their first December meeting.
“I appreciate the work that y’all do, and we are looking forward to celebrating the 100th and 101st anniversary of the courthouse next year,” County Judge Jim Huff said.
Campbell noted that the Live Oak County Courthouse was completed in October 1920, and that centennial activities, likely to be held in the spring of 2021, are in the planning stages.
“We’ve got some exciting things planned and want to make this celebration an event the county’s citizens can be proud of,” she said. Details of the celebration are still being fine-tuned, but an all-day Saturday event is planned which will include tours of the courthouse, people dressed in clothing of the era, and the burying of a time capsule.”
To return the courthouse to its original state, a jail adjacent to the facility which was built in 1962 and which has not been in use for several years is scheduled to be demolished.
The work has been delayed because of COVID-19, but Huff said he was hopefully that the demolition will begin soon.
“When we get it down we’ll have to start putting things back together, and one thing we are looking at is a plaque noting that there was once a jail there that was built in 1962,” he said.
