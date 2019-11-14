Celebrating veterans: Events in Live Oak County honor those who served

By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
LIVE OAK COUNTY – Veterans Day celebrations were recognized at both George West and Three Rivers schools on Monday, Nov. 11, and a few days earlier — on Friday, Nov. 8, the American Legion celebrated Veterans Day a little early with an event that included the raising of flags in honor of each branch of the United States military.
In addition to the American and Texas flags, a donation from the Valero Energy Foundation paid for additional flag poles. On Friday, the flags of the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines and U.S. Coast Guard were raised at American Legion Post 413 in Three Rivers.
Albert Martinez, district director for northern counties for U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, presented local Legion Commander Rosendo Pena with a flag in honor of the event.
“In today’’s world we tend to see less and less patriotism,” Martinez said, adding that it is important for youth to stand up for their country.
“Young people are the key to honoring the flag that so many veterans have died for,” he said. “Do not take this flag for granted.”
Three Rivers Mayor Felipe Martinez thanked the American Legion for all the work they are doing in the community.
Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby said remembering veterans and honoring their service and sacrifices is important.
“Anything we can do to honor veterans is always worthwhile,” he said.
“A lot of people want to destroy our constitution, and we need to defend it. Hopefully, we can do it peacefully. Always honor the flag and those who fought for it and those who support it.
“It is incumbent on you young people to pick up th flag from us old people who will be gone.”
Legion Commander Rosendo Pena expressed appreciation to Valero for donating the money for the flag poles.
“I want to thank Valero from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “Valero is invaluable to us, and they’ve done a lot for us.”
Members of the Three Rivers High School band played at the American Legion event, and also at the Veterans Day ceremony on Monday at the school district’s Student Activity Center.
Among the songs played were a salute to each branch of the U.S.military.
That same type of patriotism and tribute to veterans was on display on Veterans Day at George West High School, which had an assembly honoring America’s veterans and those who are currently serving to defend the country.
The George West event was organized by GWISD instructional facilitator Kristy Keach and George West High School Principal Richard Waterhouse.
Veterans were recognized and applauded during the ceremonies at both TRISD and GWISD. The events were part of the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, which was first celebrated on Nov. 11, 1919 as Armistice Day in honor of the U.S. troops which served during World War I. The event was renamed Veterans Day following World War II.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.