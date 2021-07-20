Celebration for education

Five years ago, the Bulldog Education Foundation was started as a way to help support the students and staff of the Three Rivers Independent School District in obtaining grants for extra classroom learning opportunities and special programs.
This weekend, the BEF will have its annual Summer Social headlined by legendary country music entertainer Johnny Rodriguez, supported by Gary Glenn and the 20X Band. The event, which will include dinner, drinks, dancing and an opportunity to bid on a variety of items in the live and silent auctions, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (the doors will open at 5 p.m.) at the Live Oak County Coliseum.
Johnny Rodriguez, a native Texan, has recorded six No. 1 country music hits in 50 years of performing, including “You Always Come Back (to Hurting me),” “Riding My Thumb to Mexico,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “I Just Can’t Get Her Out of My Mind,” “Just Get Up and Close the Door,” and “Love Put a Song in My Heart.”
Rodrigeuz was originally scheduled to perform at the BEF fundraiser in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled that event.
Gary Glenn and the 20X Band is based in San Antonio and plays a range of music including country, ’80s pop and Southern rock.
Among the items available in the live auction will be a guitar signed by Rodriguez, a quilt made in memory of former Three Rivers ISD educator Melissa Nance of some of her old T-shirts and 10 round bales of hay.
The silent auction will also feature a variety of items ranging from home decor and jewelry to items for outdoor enthusiasts.
“We hope people will come out and support the foundation and have a great time,” said BEF board member Lisa Weber. “It’s definitely a worthy cause to support our students and teachers, and it should really be a special event.”
Tickets cost $75 each. A limited number of tickets are available, and those who want to attend should secure their tickets in advance by calling Melissa Goebel at 361-449-0275 or Lynn Weber at 361-254-0717.
