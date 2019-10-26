LIVE OAK COUNTY — In an effort to make sure are counted in order to receive representation and government resources, the United States Census Bureau is launching a campaign in preparation for the 2020 Census.
National censuses only take place once every 10 years. Why are they important?
According to Delilah Garcia, a media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, it’s about making sure people are counted so that they — and their communities — can be fairly and accurately represented.
A handout she provided notes that “every 10 years, the results of the census are used to reapportion the U.S. House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets.”
The data is also used to help determine how and where billions of dollars worth of government funds are spent which support state, county and local programs.
The census results are also used in redistricting, which is a mandated redrawing of the boundaries of state legislative and congressional districts.
To help with the census, the U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 202 people in the area to make sure an accurate count is made of all local residents.
The starting pay for those involved in helping with the census is $15.50 per hour. Applications can be sent to 2020census.gov/jobs.
The Census website is expected to “go live” on March 12, with results continuing to be received through July 31.
“There are nine questions, and it’s not nearly as detailed as an application for a credit card,” Garcia said. “At the most, it would take about 10 minutes to complete.”
Results of the 2020 Census will be delivered to the President of the United States on Dec. 31, 2020.
One local leader is is hoping for a good response to the census is Three Rivers Independent School District Superintendent Les Dragon.
“We’re really concerned about the census,” Dragon said. “We went down from an estimated 51 percent response rate (in 2000) to 45 percent (in 2010).
“We have to get our numbers up so they accurately reflect our local population. Our federal funding is baed on that. I just want people to participate and be honest.
“If local residents need a to use a computer to fill out the census form, they can use our computer lab. This is important for our district, and we’d like to have at least a 70 or 75 percent response rate.”
Those who are worried that census information might be used against them in some way should not fear, Garcia said.
“We are an apolitical organization and only data is gathered,” she said. “We do not identify individuals, only statistics and personal information is strictly confidential.”
Unlike in the past when papers had to be filled out, the 2020 Census also has a digital option. People can conveniently fill out the census form on their computers. Those who do not have a home computer and wish to fill out a census form online can use the computers at the George West or Three Rivers branches of the Live Oak County Library ion they wish to do so.
The national recruiting push for census workers is underway the week of Oct. 21-25.
“We will be one of the biggest employers in the nation,” Garcia said, adding that the Census Bureau will temporarily rise to the third largest employer in the United States behind Wal-Mart and Amazon.
“Getting this census information is important because people are investing in their communities (when they fill out the census form),” Garcia said. “We will do our best to make sure everyone is counted.”
Jess Avina, assistant regional census manager, said the census is important because it helps determine funds for roads, local healthcare and a variety of other items “that make communities better places to live.’
He said census participation benefits everyone. In addition to being able to use computers or traditional paper forms, people can also fill out the census on their smartphone, he said.
“It’s a win-win for everyone if you participate,” Avina said. “You can make a difference in your community, and those funds will come to Texas instead of being sent somewhere else. You get a chance to help shape the future of your country, your state and your community in a positive way.”
The census is easy to complete, and al the data collected is confidential and “cannot be used against you in anyway, and only benefits you and your community,” Avina said.
While reminders will be sent out to local residents, local people will also be hired to make sure a thorough job is done.
“That’s the biggest piece to help us,” Avina said. “We want to hire local people who understand the area and whom people know and trust.
“We are bringing jobs to the community and want to hire people who are dedicated to making a difference.”
Those interested in census jobs should visit 2020census.gov/jobs. For more information on the census itself, visit www.census.gov.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.