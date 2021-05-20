A long-awaited event to honor local veterans took place on May 6 with groundbreaking for the McMullen County Veterans Memorial, a ceremony that was attended by veterans from McMullen, Live Oak, San Patricio and Atascosa counties and which also included a visit from U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo).
“Coming together as a community to break ground on this memorial is long overdue,” said McMullen County Judge James Teal, who noted that land for the memorial had been donated by Zachariah Martin I, a veteran of the War of 1812 who later moved to McMullen County.
“More than 300 names of veterans are listed and we dedicate this memorial to their service, which was not in vain and never unnoticed.”
The memorial will honor McMullen County veterans who served in various wars over the past 200 years, up to the wars of the Middle East in which the U.S. military is still involved today.
Pastor Dwain Carter of Tilden Baptist Church said the day was special not just because of the groundbreaking, but noted May 6 was also the National Day of Prayer.
In his prayer, he thanked God for the county, state and nation those gathered are able to live in.
“We have several special guests but first I want to recognize our veterans,” Teal said. “Thank you for your service and for taking the time to be here today.”
Representatives of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6119 in Live Oak County and 6970 in Poteet were among those attending the event. Several veterans spoke at the ceremony.
The oldest was Joe Quintanilla who is in his 80s and served in logistics, unloading trucks, tanks, ammunition and other items from carrier planes. He said he was also part of a secret nuclear loading team during the Cold War.
“It wasn’t my (main) job but I went above and beyond,” he said. “I am very proud to have been born here in Tilden. This is a nice peaceful little town, and I’ve lived in a lot of other places, including Roswell, New Mexico.”
While in Roswell, Quintanilla said he was stationed at Walker Air Force Base where Strategic Air Command was located.
“I met so many nice people when I was in the military, including Chuck Connors (best known for starring in the television program “The Rifleman”) and John Wayne (who starred in several western movies).
“I’ve been all over the United States and Texas is — we should be proud of our satte — the best in America. We are all different nationalities and all of us put in a little part to make it what it is.”
Mike “Happy” Coquat of Live Oak County noted that members of all branches of the service were gathered at the ceremony and would be remembered at the memorial.
“They are our brothers and sisters serving together against those who would try to take us down,” he said. He encouraged veterans to join veterans organizations and get any help they needed.
“Look at the list of names (of veterans who will be honored in the memorial). They are all relatives (in service). I appreciate those who served and I thank you for doing this for the veterans.”
Three Rivers Mayor Felipe Q. Martinez, who was born in McMullen County, said he was at home among the people attending the ceremony.
“Not many people here don’t know me,” he said. “I was born and raised here in McMullen County.”
Martinez served in the military during the Vietnam War, spending two years in Vietnam.
“I was happy and proud to serve but I was scared,” he said. “During my two years in Vietnam I was hit twice but they didn’t (kill) me.
“I want to thank all veterans here today, all the business here and everyone who is a part of this. If anything happens and they call me to come serve my country again, as old as I am I’d do it in a heartbeat.”
Teal said the intent of the memorial is not only to honor veterans but to also honor the unique spirit and heritage of McMullen County. He said every branch of the service is recognized because each worked together to help protect America.
Congressman Cuellar said he appreciated the chance to listen to veterans talk about their experiences at the event.
“As I listened to the veterans and their history it reminded me that every veteran has a story,” he said. “It’s important to spend time with them — especially young people.
“What makes this country special is that everyone has contributed. Even though we might be different we are all one thing — we are Americans. I have seen a lot of growth and change in McMullen County but one thing hasn’t changed as I listen to our veterans. That’s our belief in God, family and country. That is why I salute our veterans.”
Cuellar said the importance of remembering veterans is underlined by the $500,000 grant from the federal government for the memorial.
“Thank you and God bless you, and God bless the United States of America,” he said.
