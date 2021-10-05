While patrol deputies will likely always be a priority for the sheriff’s department, a heightened emphasis on investigators has also helped transform law enforcement, according to Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busy.
The sheriff’s office has increased its number of investigators over the years to its current staff of four. That includes two narcotics investigators, one of whom also specializes in illegal immigration, one who is a chief investigator helping to oversee the entire process, and one person who focuses primarily on property crimes.
“The investigators have made a big difference, Busby said. “You can see that in a decreased number of robberies and violent crimes. It’s important to get these people involved in crime off the streets so they don’t commit additional offenses. Most of them are involved with drugs.
“The people who are committing crimes need to be sent to the penitentiary, that’s the bottom line. We’ve been working closely with HSI (Homeland Security Investigations), and if we can reach the federal threshold for charges, then we can get them in federal court. Those who are convicted of federal crimes spend at least 80% of their sentence in prison.”
Those sentenced in state court, meanwhile, often serve significantly less time in prison, Busby said.
“You might have somebody get probation and then he’s right back on the streets committing crimes again,” he said. “If they are sentenced to eight years in a state prison, they are usually out in a year. Drugs are considered a nonviolent crime so those who are convicted get out of prison pretty quickly and a lot of times they are right back at it (committing crimes).”
Those who are sentenced in federal court face a much tougher time serving a reduced sentence, Busby said.
“If we can get them in federal court, they know they’ll get a certain number of years and usually the only way they can get their sentence reduced is if they give up somebody bigger, and that might only knock 10% off their sentence,” he said. “For those who face federal charges it’s often ‘let’s make a deal’ time.”
Asked why the federal sentences are so much more stringent than state sentences, Busby said he was unsure, but thought that prison overcrowding at the state level likely played a big role.
Those involved in multiple crimes can also be sentenced to significantly more time in federal court, Busby said, and if other people are also involved in the crime, conspiracy charges can also become a factor.
“If you can get them on conspiracy charges, they are looking at a number of years in prison,” he said. “That’s what the drug business is – a conspiracy. It’s not just one person involved – a lot of people work together when it comes to dealing drugs.”
While all deputies are also considered to be investigators, those with patrol responsibilities may lack the time to follow-up on cases as much as they would like with competing priorities.
“The deputies are allowed to take a case as far as they can,” Busby said. “There’s so much paperwork now that I never even dreamed of back when I was an investigator. With all of that you almost need a 1-to-1 ratio of patrol deputies and investigators. It’s hard for a field deputy to keep up with all the cases.
“The deputy on the scene might take photos and get all the information he can and then plan to follow up on a case, but then he has three other calls he has to respond to. It’s going to be that way every day. You need a dedicated investigator who can be left alone so they can work on a case. Things are a lot different with all the requirements than they were 10 years ago.”
Busby said they sheriff’s department receives notices from the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) saying it doesn’t have the authority to investigate immigration cases because that is a federal issue.
“But the Border Patrol has its hands tied by the current administration (of President Joe Biden). The federal officers are sometimes unable to enforce the laws, and the state and local officers are told they don’t have the jurisdiction, so they are trying to run over us both ways.
“That results more or less in open doors at the border. We are organizing and working together with other agencies as much as possible, trying to do more in partnership because it’s the most effective approach. We are also handling stolen vehicles differently than we did just a few years ago.”
Busby said in the past, owners were notified when a stolen vehicle was recovered and told they could come pick up the vehicle. Now, investigators are spending extra time to trace the true owners and attempt to keep vehicles from being used in multiple crimes.
“We are finding out there are shady car dealers in Houston, San Antonio and other places that keep selling these vehicles, and smugglers are just buying them back,” he said.
An even bigger challenge is that Mexican and international cartels have grown in strength and have a big interest in taking advantage of the border crisis, Busby said.
“It’s a lot different than it used to be,” he said. “The cartels are at least as strong as the Mexican government, so we have to make sure those involved in the crimes over here are prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. If we can keep these habitual criminals off the streets, it makes a big difference in all crimes. So that’s what we’re attempting to do.”
