Rick Sowell is looking for your signature dish.
He hopes to feature a local chef every first Friday of the month at his restaurant, Sowell’s BBQ.
“I’m looking forward to that something special from the average person,” he said. “We have some excellent cooks in this town and I want to give them a chance to come here and serve it to the whole community.”
Sowell, who sits at the head of the foremost table in the hometown treasure, opened for business about 12 years ago. He’s mastered the art of having a conversation with multiple people at once, while still not missing the chance to greet every customer who walks in the door.
The barbecue joint serves a little bit of everything, even breakfast on weekends.
It’s clear why some customers eat there for nine meals a week.
“I’m here all the time,” said retired veteran Dave “Doc” Brown. “I come for breakfast before church, then I’m back for lunch. I’m looking forward to tonight’s meal because it’s something different and fancy and I want to support the chef.”
March’s host chef, Three Rivers native Logan Muniz, who is executive chef at Mellon Creek Outfitters and Bridle Iron South in Refugio, was excited for the opportunity to come home and serve an exceptional meal to his community.
The meal, which had Sowell’s phone ringing off the hook, saved over 70 reservations just a couple of hours before the BYOB event opened its doors at 6 p.m. Customers lined the sidewalk waiting for their chance to enjoy hand cut beef tenderloin, pan-seared sea scallops, grilled asparagus, garlic roasted red potatoes, and Beurre rouge sauce with a French baguette point.
“I designed the menu with the intention of being something we can’t always get around here,” said Muniz. “In fact, you can’t. We saw Friday how a Facebook ad and simple word of mouth brought a community together for a great evening of food, conversation and love. My food did that.”
After graduating from Three Rivers High School in 2009, Muniz attended Le Cordon Bleu of Culinary Arts in Austin and has been all over the nation perfecting his craft.
“It’s always fun to come home and share stories with my family and friends about where I’ve been and to catch up on their lives as well” said Muniz.
“This was just a little more intimate and Rick allowed me to make something everyone could enjoy. I was honored he’d trust me to prepare a meal in his place. Everyone was very, very generous in their appreciation and praise of my work. That’s kind of hard to beat in itself.”
Sowell said his restaurant manufactures more than just business and it’s a blessing to be able to serve his community.
“It was hard for us during the pandemic,” he admitted. “But I said, ‘I’m not quitting. I’m not giving up.’ I care too much about these people and I wanted to be here for them and with them. I’m amazed and shocked at the reaction we’ve been getting. I’m actually afraid we might run out of food.”
Next month’s featured chef will be Johnny Showacre’s Cajun Fest with crawfish and a menu to be announced soon on Sowell’s Facebook page.
•arivera@mysoutex.com