Chicken-fried dreams come true

Several months of hard work — and several years of dreaming — recently paid off for a Live Oak County family with the opening of Kellie’s Fried Chicken, located at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 281 in Three Rivers.
The restaurant opened the day after Thanksgiving, and business has been brisk as customers flock to a new restaurant – and the only one in town that specializes in fried chicken.
Owned by Claudia and Jerry Rodriguez, the restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and is closed on Sunday. Hours may vary if chicken sells out for the day.
Three of Rodriguez’s children, Kyra, Alex and Kellie, also help with the restaurant. The oldest daughter, Kimberly, lives in Austin. Claudia’s grandson — and Kyra’s son, Hunter, who is 4 months old, has also been present since the beginning. The restaurant is named for Kellie, who is a sophomore at George West High School.
Asked how plans for the restaurant came about, Claudia said, “That’s a long story. Last year I got sick, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s been a long process. I couldn’t go back to work, so we decided to open a business.”
Before opening the restaurant, Claudia was a Head Start teacher in Beeville and Jerry worked as a diesel mechanic. However, he had previously worked at a Church’s Fried Chicken in Alice.
In addition to finding a location at the intersection of two busy highways, the Rodriguez family, which lives in George West, chose Three Rivers because it didn’t have another fried chicken restaurant.
“We started working on the building in June and it took us about six months to get everything together,” Claudia said. “We had planned to open in July or August, but (because of COVID-19) there were delays with getting the suppliers lined up.
“It’s been a stressful time and tiring. We’ve been working toward this for a long time, and finally everything is coming together. It was a big relief to finally be able to open.”
When Kellie’s finally opened its doors, it was the realization of a long-time goal for Jerry.
“My husband has dreamed of opening a restaurant for a long time,” Claudia said.
“It’s been forever since he’s talked about it,” Kyra added.
The best part of opening the restaurant has been seeing the people come to the restaurant, Claudia said.
“We love our customers,” she said. “We’ve already had a lot of repeat customers. I’ve also really enjoyed cooking — I love to cook, being here and feeding everybody.
“It’s been great. We’re happy that people like it, we’ve had so many positive comments and we really appreciate them.”
The restaurant’s menu is simple, consisting of fried chicken, chicken tenders, a variety of sides, rolls and beverages — including fresh squeezed lemonade.
While there are currently no desserts on the menu, that is likely to change, Claudia said.
“We will probably add them eventually,” she said. “We’ll put some kind of dessert out. I love to bake and Kyra likes baking, too.”
Kyra said it’s been a quick transition to the restaurant business for her, but something she said she has enjoyed.
“It’s been very busy, but it’s been pretty good,” she said. “Overall everybody is understanding if we’re backed up. It’s been busy, but it’s been fun.”
Claudia said her family hopes to welcome new customers and continue taking care of those coming back.
“We’re here, we’re open pretty much every day and people can call in orders (361-784-2310),” she said. “Eventually, we will put up a website so people can order online. We’re glad to be here and appreciate the opportunity to feed the community.”
